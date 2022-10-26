Oracle Looks to Increase Loan to Cut Reliance on Bond Market

(Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. is talking to banks about boosting the size of a $4.4 billion term loan it received to help fund its acquisition of Cerner Corp., which would allow it to borrow less money in the turbulent bond market for the purchase.

The size of the increase is still under discussion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. But the proceeds would refinance short-term debt used to fund the purchase of Cerner, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction.

Oracle can increase the term loan up to a maximum of $6 billion under the loan’s existing documentation, according to a filing. The company originally funded the acquisition with about $15.7 billion of debt known as a bridge loan provided by a group of banks. Such debt is typically later refinanced into longer-term bonds and loans.

The $4.4 billion term loan that Oracle inked in August partly refinanced that debt, cutting the bridge loan to about $11 billion. A representative for Bank of America Corp., the administrative agent on the bridge obligation, declined to comment, as did the company. A representative for Bank of Nova Scotia, the administrative agent on the term debt, also declined to comment.

Companies are increasingly reluctant to rely on the corporate bond market for funding, as yields remain elevated and access for many borrowers is spotty. But the market has stabilized in recent days, allowing UnitedHealth to sell $9 billion of debt on Tuesday to help fund its acquisition of Change Healthcare Inc.

