Oracle offers its MySQL HeatWave database and analytics on Amazon’s cloud

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp. has started to offer MySQL HeatWave, its cloud database service for transactions, analytics and machine learning, on Amazon’s AWS cloud, allowing customers whose data is already parked there to use the service, the U.S. company said on Monday.

The new offering is not through a partnership with Amazon.com Inc which has its own range of database services that Oracle competes with, said Edward Screven, chief corporate architect of Oracle. He said Oracle does have a partnership with Microsoft Corp and will be offering this database platform on the Azure cloud in the future.

Screven said customers who have parked their data on AWS would have to pay expensive fees to move that data to Oracle’s cloud to use the MySQL HeatWave service.

“We actually run MySQL HeatWave on Amazon infrastructure. So we've done a lot of work to port and tune MySQL HeatWave to the Amazon environment,” he said.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Josie Kao)

