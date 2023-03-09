Oracle Falls After Failing to Meet Optimistic Cloud Expectations

Oracle Falls After Failing to Meet Optimistic Cloud Expectations
Brody Ford
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported quarterly sales in line with analysts’ estimates after its cloud business failed to meet expectations for higher growth. The shares declined in extended trading.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 18% to $12.4 billion, just short of analysts’ average estimate of $12.41 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.22 a share. Analysts, on average, projected $1.20 a share.

Cloud revenue — the highly watched segment that Oracle has been trying to expand — rose 45% to $4.1 billion in the period ended Feb. 28, the Austin, Texas-based company said Thursday in a statement.

While Oracle’s cloud infrastructure business — renting computing power and storage — has been a relative laggard in the market, analysts have been optimistic the services are gaining customers and helping accelerate growth. The software giant has employed aggressive marketing and favorable pricing in an attempt to win clients from larger competitors Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., which have seen cloud division growth slowdowns in recent quarters.

Large cloud deals, including one announced with Uber Technologies Inc., increased investor excitement ahead of earnings, wrote JP Morgan’s Mark Murphy. Analysts at Mizuho Securities said in advance of the results that Wall Street’s estimates for Oracle’s cloud business “appear conservative.”

But the results looked like “a little bit of a disappointment,” Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Shares fell about 4% in extended trading after closing at $86.87 in New York. Oracle has been one of the steadiest tech stocks over the last year, rising 14% during the past 12 months.

Sales will increase about 16% in the current period ending in May, Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz said on a conference call after the results. The outlook is in line with estimates. Profit, excluding some items, will be $1.56 a share to $1.63 a share, she added. Analysts, on average, projected $1.45 a share.

“We continue to believe the company is navigating the slowdown better than most large rivals,” wrote Bloomberg Intelligence’s Anurag Rana.

Oracle’s digital health records provider Cerner generated sales of $1.5 billion in the period, and Chairman Larry Ellison said the company anticipates even stronger growth for the unit.

“While we are pleased with this early success of the Cerner business, we expect the signing of new health care contracts to accelerate over the next few quarters,” Ellison said in the statement. Catz said the division’s operating margin has increased over 5 percentage points since the acquisition.

More than two-thirds of Oracle’s cloud revenue is generated by business applications such as Fusion software for managing corporate finances and NetSuite’s enterprise planning tools, which are targeted at small- and mid-size companies. Fusion sales increased 25% in the quarter, compared with 23% growth in the previous period. NetSuite revenue jumped 23%, compared with 25% in the fiscal second quarter.

Oracle increased its dividend 25% to 40 cents a share. Ellison, the company’s largest shareholder, “did not participate in the deliberation or the vote on this matter,” the company said. The additional 8 cents a share in quarterly dividends is set to make Ellison about $91.6 million, based on his ownership of more than 1.14 billion shares disclosed at the end of December.

(Updates with forecast in the eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oracle stock falls following forecast as revenue disappoints

    Oracle Corp. shares fall in the extended session after the software company's revenue comes in a hair below the Wall Street consensus.

  • Oracle Stock Is Dropping. Earnings Topped Views, but Revenue Disappointed.

    Adjusted earnings per share for software firm Oracle came in at $1.22 for the fiscal third quarter, above expectations for $1.20. But the top line was light.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Gap, Ulta Beauty, DocuSign, Oracle

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith looks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Oracle Earnings Edge Above Estimates While Sales Slightly Miss

    Database software giant Oracle reported quarterly earnings late Thursday that barely topped estimates.

  • S&P 500 Breaks Critical Support As SVB Financial Crash Slams Bank Stocks; Jobs Report Looms

    The S&P 500 plunged below its 200-day line as SVB Financial triggered a sell-off in bank stocks. The February jobs report looms.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St falls with banks tumbling, pre-jobs report jitters

    Wall Street fell on Thursday, with bank stocks dragging all three major stock indexes down as investors worried that a jobs report on Friday could spur aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Stocks had risen early in the session after data showed jobless claims increased by the most in five months last week, providing some hopes for a looser labor market, which could dampen inflation.

  • Cemex Taps Global Markets for Perpetual Green Hybrid Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB de CV returned to global markets after a nearly two-year hiatus to sell $1 billion of green securities. Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Biden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsWarner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubThe perpet

  • Dow Loses About 540 Points After Labor-Market Data

    Stocks started the day higher, then turned sharply lower, after jobless claims showed that the labor market is still strong.

  • Peru Holds Key Rate as Protests Fade, Inflation Unexpectedly Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru left borrowing costs unchanged for a second straight month as the inflation outlook brightens, economic growth cools, and violent anti-government protests wind down.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Biden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsWarner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in

  • Groq adapts Meta's chatbot for its own chips in race against Nvidia

    Groq, a Silicon Valley chip startup founded by a former Alphabet Inc engineer, said on Thursday it has adapted technology similar to the underpinnings of the wildly popular ChatGPT to run on its chips. Groq modified LLaMA, a large language model released last month by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc that can be used to power bots to generate human-like text. The move is significant because Meta's researchers originally developed LLaMA using chips from Nvidia Corp, which has a market share of nearly 90% for AI computing according to some estimates.

  • Silicon Valley Bank shoots self in foot

    It may go down in the history books about Silicon Valley: the time that its most prominent bank, a bank founded nearly 40 years earlier, inflicted such grievous injury on itself that it had to be rescued by another, even bigger bank or else risk going down in flames in a single day. If you’re just catching up, here’s what happened: Silicon Valley Bank lost $1.8 billion in the sale of U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that it had invested in, owing to rising interest rates. The plan was to sell $1.25 billion of its common stock to investors, $500 million in convertible preferred shares, and $500 million of its common stock in a separate transaction to the private equity firm General Atlantic.

  • 3 Premier Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% to Buy Without Hesitation

    The data on dividends is powerful: Over the last 50 years, dividend-paying stocks have outperformed their non-paying peers by 2 to 1 (with 9.6% average annual total returns for dividend payers vs. 4.8% returns for non-payers, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds). Companies that steadily increase their dividends perform even better, with 10.7% annualized total returns. Three companies that offer a compelling combination of an above-average dividend yield and an above-average dividend growth rate are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) (NYSE: BIP), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).

  • GE Stock Soars Nails 58-Month High On 2023 Guidance, Long-Term Outlook

    Here's what the storied conglomerate discussed at an investor event Thursday. GE stock rallied after the event.

  • Lucy Liu Didn't Think She'd Ever Get to Star in a Superhero Movie

    "It just didn't seem like there was ever going to be a connection with me and what was given in the world."

  • When It's Time to Stop Saving for Retirement

    Successful retirement planning demands lots of saving and smart money management. But once you retire, how do you transition from saver to spender?

  • Bank of Canada Seeks More Evidence Rates Are Now High Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada’s No. 2 official said policymakers need time to assess whether they’ve raised borrowing costs enough to curb inflation, reiterating that their path on rates can differ from peers.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Biden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsWarner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishRookie Tra

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Selling and 1 They Can't Stop Buying

    The latest round of 13F filings show billionaire investors are mixed when it comes to one of Wall Street's next-big-thing investments.

  • Pfizer Is Targeting an Acquisition That Could Be a Game Changer for Its Business

    A big challenge for healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is going to be replacing revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine this year and beyond. One way to accelerate the growth has been by seeking out acquisitions that can bolster its revenue quickly. The company has already been involved in multiple acquisitions over the past few years, but there's one that it's reportedly eyeing that could be a big one and a potential game-changer for its business.

  • Bank stocks plunge after implosions at Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Capital send 'shock waves' through the sector

    "This adds to concerns of higher deposit costs, weakening loan demand, potentially weakening credit cycle and weakness in commercial real estate."