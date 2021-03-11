Oracle Slips Over 5% As 3Q Revenue Growth Misses Management’s Forecast

Oracle announced better-than-expected 3Q results on Wednesday. However, shares of the cloud applications and platform services provider fell 5.3% in the extended trading session as 3Q revenue growth at constant currency fell short of management’s guidance range.

Oracle (ORCL) posted revenues of $10.09 billion for 3Q, which came in ahead of the Street’s estimates of $10.07 billion. However, sales were flat on a constant currency basis and missed the company’s growth projection of 1%-3%.

The company's adjusted EPS surged 20% to $1.16 year-over-year and topped the consensus estimates of $1.11.

Additionally, Oracle announced that it has increased the share repurchase authorization by $20 billion. (See Oracle stock analysis on TipRanks)

Furthermore, Oracle hiked its quarterly cash dividend by 33% to $0.32 per share, reflecting an annualized yield of approximately 1.8%. The newly declared dividend will be payable on Apr. 22 to shareholders of record as of Apr. 8.

Ahead of the earnings release, Monness analyst Brian White reiterated his Buy rating and price target of $82 (13.7% upside potential) on the stock. In a note to investors, White wrote, “We believe Oracle offers investors a high-quality, value play with the opportunity to capitalize on the company’s cloud transformation and increasingly attractive model.”

Overall, the rest of the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 6 Buys, 7 Holds and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target of $72 implies downside potential of 0.2% to current levels. ORCL has gained about 48.5% over the past year.

    This data center may be in the middle of nowhere - Siberia to be exact - but it is right in the heart of the booming cryptocurrency phenomenon. Located 25-hundred miles from Moscow, the vast data center run by Russia’s BitRiver is capitalizing on cheap local hydroelectric power to reap the rewards of bitcoin’s heavy reliance on computing power and electricity to fuel the cryptocurrency’s global rise. Bitcoin is earned - or mined - by using a computer to help process the uncrackable digital transaction record that underpin the digital currency.…which requires an unspeakable amount of energy. That’s where BitRiver comes in, says Ivan Kaap, he’s the deputy director-general of the company’s cryptocurrency mining center. "Our installed capacity is 100 megawatts per hours. Around 70,000 units of equipment are installed here, in this data centre, which is the largest in the Post-Soviet area. There is nobody larger than us here. We have contracts with over 80 clients from every region around the globe.” And BitRiver is planning to expand its capabilities to provide its services on the cheap to even more of the bitcoin industry.Another 100 megawatt data center is already under construction. Bitcoin, the notoriously volatile cryptocurrency, is in the midst of a surge right now. The price has catapulted almost 300 percent since the start of November - topping $50,000 for the first time - as it catches on with small investors and corporations like Tesla alike. But there’s a downside to bitcoin’s popularity - it exacts a toll on the environment due to its large carbon footprint. In order to reduce that, BitRiver data centers are built in regions where there is surplus electricity and renewable energy sources nearby, operating 90% on green power. It’s also leveraging the eight-month-long Siberian winters, which help keep data centers from overheating as the machines work feverishly to meet the demand for more bitcoins.