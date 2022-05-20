Oracle's Larry Ellison Took Part In 2020 Call About Contesting Trump's Election Loss: Report

Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder of software company Oracle, took part in a November 2020 call about how to contest the results of the presidential election that Donald Trump lost, according to a new report.

Ellison was on a call with other Trump backers including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Fox News host Sean Hannity, according to a new court filing obtained by The Washington Post. More from the publication:

“Jim was on a call this evening with Jay Sekulow, Lindsey O. Graham, Sean Hannity, and Larry Ellison,” True the Vote’s founder, Catherine Engelbrecht, wrote to a donor on the night of the call, referring to Bopp, her organization’s lawyer. “He explained the work we were doing and they asked for a preliminary report asap, to be used to rally their troops internally, so that’s what I’m working on now.” Ellison’s participation in the call was confirmed by a participant, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private matters. This person said Ellison, as a technology executive, may have been enlisted to assess claims about voting machines made by Sidney Powell, a onetime member of Trump’s legal team. And the person said the GOP megadonor was probably looped in by Graham, as part of a discussion about whether the Trump campaign had assembled an effective legal team.

Trump’s efforts to overturn the election ultimately failed, but not before five people died and more than 140 police officers were injured during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, a violent riot spurred by the former president’s baseless claims.

Ellison has been a longtime supporter of Trump, and in 2019, Oracle gave between $500,000 and $999,999 to Trade Works for America, a group created by Republican operatives to support Trump’s NAFTA replacement bill, Reuters reported.

More recently, Ellison has financially backed Tesla founder Elon Musk’s attempted purchase of Twitter.

