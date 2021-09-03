Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) High Debt may Actually be Good for Value, but Tread Carefully

Goran Damchevski
·5 min read

This article was originally published on Simply Wall St News

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is estimated (but not confirmed) to post earnings results around the 9th September 2021. We wanted to make a quick overview of the balance sheet health of the company and get a better understanding of the foundation upon which Oracle will grow in the future. Additionally, companies that delay their earnings report might not have the best news for investors, and we wanted to make a good investigation beforehand.

See our latest analysis for Oracle

In this article, we will look at Oracles debt situation, how well it covers it with cash and profits, the possible benefits of higher debt, as well as how well the company converts earnings to free cash flow!

Investors that want a solid grasp of the company's fundamentals will be happy to get a clear picture from the balance-sheet aspect, and can pair it with our future growth analysis for Oracle.

How Much Debt Does Oracle Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of May 2021 Oracle had US$84.2b of debt, an increase on US$71.9b, over one year.

It has a cash reserve of US$46.6b, so its net debt is less, at about US$37.7b.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

The image above shows us a few things. First, an increased debt to equity ratio of 1,400%, primarily as a function of the declining equity since 2018. Equity is what is left over after we subtract total assets - total liabilities, and since Oracles liabilities have been growing, we are left with a diminished book value of equity.

Knowing this, there are 2 things we should steer clear from:

  • Using Return on Equity as a valid measure of returns - this will skew your analysis because equity is now lower. Instead, if looking at returns, use Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) to get a better feeling for the investing efficacy of the business.

  • Using Price to Book Value of Equity as a relative measure. Again, this will show that the company is way overvalued because of the low equity number, so rather use the Price to Earnings as a better measure in the case of Oracle.

Another thing to note, is that the company may have increased value by increasing its debt level. This is a bit harder to quantify, but Oracle has gained cash for investors and the interest expenses of debt will be deducted as an expense - which will lead to a lowered effective tax rate.

How Healthy Is Oracle's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Oracle had liabilities of US$24.2b due within a year, and liabilities of US$101.0b falling due after that.

Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$46.6b as well as receivables valued at US$6.21b due within 12 months. So, its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$72.4b. However, the short term liabilities are well covered by cash and accounts relivable. In other words, short term liabilities represent a 52% portion of Oracle's cash balance.

While the short term looks great, we need to take a deeper dive into long term liabilities.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, and the interest rates paid on it.

Oracle has net debt worth 2.1 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 6.6 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. A rough analysis of Oracle's interest coverage ratio puts the company's bond rating just above investment grade at a A1/A+ equivalent rating. Unfortunately, rating companies such as S&P are putting Oracle in the "BBB+" category. If Oracle can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 11% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage.

Ultimately, this deficit isn't so bad because Oracle is worth a massive US$248.9b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Oracle generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 87% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Oracle's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt!

Oracle has both increased its debt level and decreased its equity, but currently has enough growth and earnings power to operate comfortably.

On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, and increase the value of the business, so it is not a negative indicator as long as the company can keep up with debt payments.

Investors should steer clear of the Price to Book ratio and the ROE metric, as both of these will be skewed because of the slowly declining equity of the company since 2018.

The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analyzing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Oracle that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Simply Wall St analyst Goran Damchevski and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (TSE:QSP.UN)

    Does the September share price for Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership ( TSE:QSP.UN ) reflect what it's...

  • Carriage Services (CSV) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know

    Carriage Services (CSV) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 6%

    If youʻre an income investor, you want a stock with a strong dividend yield -- that is, the amount of its cash payouts as a percentage of its share price. The average dividend yield is south of 2%, so anything around that number, or over, is considered good. A dividend yield of 6% is considered extremely high, and finding good stocks around that level is not easy.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Xi says China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mainland China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland's border with Hong Kong. In a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Xi said China would continue to support the innovation-driven development of SMEs.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good for the EV Industry

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. salesforce.com The Trade: sale

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.

  • Billionaire investor John Paulson blasts crypto as a worthless bubble, warns SPACs are overvalued, and predicts stubborn inflation in a new interview. Here are the 14 best quotes.

    Paulson, best known for betting against the housing bubble, explained why the price of gold could soar.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.