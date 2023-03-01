Oragenics Looks To Boost Potency Of Its Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine With New Licensing Pact

Reuters

If the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the vaccine as a booster dose, children who have completed their primary series - either with three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech's original vaccine or with two doses of their original and one dose of the adapted vaccine - would be eligible to receive the booster dose at least two months after the completion of their primary series. The companies plan to also submit applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other global regulatory authorities to extend the marketing authorization of the Omicron-adapted vaccine to include its use in children under five years as both the primary course of vaccination and booster dose.