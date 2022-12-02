Get the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush for 24% off right now—but act fast before it ends

Shop now and get 24% off this popular Oral-B electric toothbrush on Amazon.

Amazon is having a deal on one of their top-rated Oral-B toothbrushes.

Shop now for 24% off the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush.

Electric toothbrushes will brighten up your smile more than a regular toothbrush will since they fight more plaque, provide stronger cleaning power and are much easier to use. Luckily, Amazon is having a deal right now on one of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy.

Oral-B makes some of the most popular electric toothbrushes on the market; but oftentimes, these high-tech toothbrushes are expensive. If you've been thinking about switching from a regular toothbrush to one that works way better for a while, then now is your chance to get one at a lower rate. Right now, the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush is listed on Amazon for $249.94, which is $80.05 off the original $329.99 price.

According to our testers at Reviewed, the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush has a smooth, matte surface that is easy and comfortable to hold. It is also easy to clean off after use and comes with a battery, charge signal, brushing pressure sensor and portable case that charges your toothbrush while traveling.

What's really cool about this toothbrush is the digital display that will communicate with you through messaging. For example, if you complete the two-minutes-of-brushing time, the display will show a happy face. It also lets you know when you are using certain settings, such as teeth-whitening mode.

It's time to throw away that three-dollar toothbrush from the convenience store and improve the way you take care of your teeth; but hurry because this 24% off Amazon deal is almost up!

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush Amazon deal