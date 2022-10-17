Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shareholders have earned a 27% CAGR over the last three years

While Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 25% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In three years the stock price has launched 105% higher: a great result. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Oramed Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow at 0.3% per year. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. In contrast, the stock has popped 27% per year in that time - an impressive result. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about Oramed Pharmaceuticals if you look to the bottom line.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 25% in the twelve months, Oramed Pharmaceuticals shareholders did even worse, losing 72%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Oramed Pharmaceuticals .

Story continues

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

