Orange-Chatham district attorney to retire. This person wants to replace him in 2022.

1 / 2

Orange-Chatham district attorney to retire. This person wants to replace him in 2022.

Tammy Grubb
·2 min read

Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jim Woodall plans to retire when his term expires in 2022, he announced this week.

A potential successor launched his election campaign Wednesday.

Woodall announced Monday that he would not seek a fifth term, according to a Twitter post from Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman.

“He’s a great mentor and quite simply one of the best trial lawyers NC has ever known,” Nieman said in the tweet.

Woodall, a Hillsborough resident, was appointed interim district attorney for N.C. District 18 in 2005 and was first elected to the office in 2006. He was a private attorney handling civil and criminal cases until he started at the Orange-Chatham District Attorney’s Office in 1990.

He has headed up several high-profile cases over the years, including the 2008 murder of UNC student body president Eve Carson, the 2014 murder of UNC professor Feng Liu, and the 2015 triple-fatal driving while impaired case against UNC student Chandler Kania.

Woodall also has led and worked with law enforcement, court officials and community members to implement a number of criminal justice reforms, including policies that help immigrant drivers caught without a driver’s license, bail reform and pre-arrest diversion programs.

On Wednesday, Nieman announced that he will run for Woodall’s seat in the 2022 election. The Orange County native lives in Chapel Hill and has been assistant district attorney for 15 years.

He is running, Neiman said in a news release, “to create positive change in the criminal justice system” and build “a model of community-oriented justice.”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. senators offer bill to rein in Biden war powers after Syria strike

    U.S. senators introduced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to repeal decades-old authorizations for the use of military force used to justify years of attacks in the Middle East, an effort to shift back the authority to declare war to Congress from the White House. The measure, led by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Todd Young, would repeal 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq, citing the "strong partnership" between Washington and the government in Baghdad. Under the Constitution, Congress, not the president, has the right to authorize war.

  • Unless rogue officers are punished, not coddled, there can be no true police reform in Florida | Opinion

    As the 2021 legislative session begins, there are a number of bills dealing with police reform. One is being touted as a bipartisan solution. It requires implicit-bias and de-escalation training, while requiring officers to step in if a fellow officer is acting inappropriately. The question is, will this bring police accountability?

  • Boogaloo Boi tried inciting violence at BLM protests — while in US illegally, feds say

    The 26-year-old came to the U.S. in 2014 to be with a girl he met online and never left, prosecutors said. Then he joined the Boogaloo Bois.

  • Two Guatemalans could be among victims of Mexico border collision

    Guatemalan authorities on Wednesday said they had preliminary information that one Guatemalan national died and another person from the Central American country was injured in a collision in Southern California that killed 13 people. It added that its consulate in Los Angeles was working with local authorities, and that it had received calls from its consulate in New York on behalf of people fearing that their relatives could be among the victims.

  • Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

    Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7% fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified, a study by scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change said. The study by scientists from institutions in Australia, Britain, France, Norway and the United States, confirmed preliminary estimates from May last year that global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels fell by 7%, or 2.6 billion tonnes, to 34 billion tonnes. On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said global CO2 emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020.

  • American, United to begin providing J&J COVID-19 vaccine to Chicago workers

    American Airlines and United Airlines on Thursday will begin providing workers with Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine at Chicago's O'Hare airport, according to letters sent to Chicago-based employees. An American Airlines spokeswoman said O'Hare is the first airport where it is rolling out a limited supply of the vaccines, which will be administered by Premise Health. United said it is working in partnership with the City of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Health.

  • Oscar Health falls in public debut

    Mario Schlosser, Oscar Health CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Anjalee Khemlani to break down the company’s public debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

  • House oversight committee subpoenas Trump’s tax records

    The new subpoena replaces the one sent earlier that expired in January with the new administration

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Suriname country profile

    Presents an overview, basic information as well as key dates for this small South American country

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Trump biographer compares him to Al Capone as prosecutors hone in on his finance chief

    ‘Al Capone ultimately went down because they got his accountant’ says author of TrumpNation

  • Covid vaccines rescued by boat after heavy rain causes flooding in Kentucky

    Governor Andy Beshear declared state of emergency amid severe rainfall

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • OnPolitics: How Biden is erasing Trump's immigration legacy

    President Biden has started to unwind several of Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies.

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • $1,400 stimulus checks in COVID relief bill would phase out at $80,000 instead of $100,000, according to deal between Biden and Democrats

    The House's version of the bill phased checks out at $100,000 of income.

  • Schumer says Senate will take up relief bill as early as Wednesday

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday night.

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for the home, which the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • Dr. Seuss Gets Blindsided by a Moral Minority

    If, in 1987, the editorial boards of the major newspapers learned that a fanatical cult of angry moral scolds, representing a small sliver of the population, was successfully campaigning to remove books from the public eye with the not-so-subtle encouragement of the president and his political allies, they would have been outraged. In fact, liberal pundits were outraged — by far-less disturbing developments than these — and in the Nineties, they were re-enraged by suggestions that even the most deliberately offensive art should not enjoy a public subsidy, nor scarce space among museum displays. So, what changed? The Left used to be against banishing books, banning books, burning books. Now, scarcely a week goes by without some breathtaking new advance in its campaign to bury this or that book in order that the public might never be infected with its ideas. Just six years ago, when Barack Obama was publicly praising Dr. Seuss on March 2, Read Across America Day — a day specifically chosen by the National Education Association to honor Theodor Geisel’s birthday — you would have called me a paranoid wingnut if I had told you that books such as On Beyond Zebra! would soon be yanked from bookshelves across America at the behest of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Yesterday, that’s exactly what happened. The memory of (perhaps) the single most beloved author in America was insulted by having that title and five others pulled as an anti-birthday present and the traditional presidential mention of Dr. Seuss on a day built around his work was absent. It was as if all mentions of George Washington were scrubbed from the official celebration of President’s Day. (That’ll never happen, though. Not until at least 2022.) Geisel’s illustrations sometimes strayed into awkward racial stereotypes, but it is a massive stretch to label them “racist.” “Racist” implies racial hatred. As Geisel’s stepdaughter put it, “There wasn’t a racist bone in that man’s body.” The body of his work identifies him as a progressive humanist, undoubtedly a man of the Left, who lampooned various kinds of prejudice. Some of his stories, notably The Sneetches, are brilliant allegories about the stupidity and vileness of racism. Dan McLaughlin points out in his excellent essay that most of the six books yanked by Dr. Seuss Enterprises seem to have been targeted for trivial details that only the most hypersensitive hysteric would deem “hurtful and wrong,” as the Seuss outfit now labels them, declining to specify exactly what it finds offensive. McElligot’s Pool seems to have been nixed simply because of a harmless drawing of an Eskimo; On Beyond Zebra! for its depiction of a proud-looking camel-riding Arab nobleman, dubbed Nazzim of Bazzim. The Dr. Seuss books stand accused both of depicting too many white people and for including non-white people in its blithe comical sensibility. Our friends on the left are ridiculing conservatives for defending Dr. Seuss’s work; this tendency isn’t censorship, they point out. (No, but it was college roommates with censorship, and they played a lot of hacky sack together.) It’s a private company’s decision, they say. Yes, but it’s a private company whose strings are being pulled by an alarming cultural regime that wields immense power despite being opposed by most people. You racists only like Dr. Seuss now that he’s been revealed to be racist, racists. But Geisel very obviously wasn’t a racist, and ordinary sensible people object to huge swaths of imagery and speech being retroactively classified as racist, just as we find it ridiculous that it is becoming hard to have a mature discussion about anything from math to Muppets without some hysteric poisoning the wells of discourse with a claim of racism. This isn’t cancel culture, it’s a company withdrawing its legal property from circulation, and anyway there are 50-odd Seuss books that remain in print. Though the word “cancel” is, like “snowflake,” becoming so trite as to be on the verge of uselessness, what single better word is there for forcing books out of print because they supposedly offended someone, rather than due to lack of sales? This is simply good cultural hygiene, and slippery slopes are a myth, critics say, as the mountain turns to mud and slides into the ocean. Reports the Los Angeles Times: “The Cat in the Hat, one of Seuss’ most popular books, has received criticism, too, but will continue to be published for now.” For now. Note that the six withdrawn Seuss books are lesser titles; the Woke Brigades for Cultural Sanitation haven’t come for the really beloved ones yet. But they’re just getting warmed up, aren’t they? No one who acquires immense power ever says, “I’ve had enough of control now.” Babar the Elephant, Curious George, Little House on the Prairie, et al. are now in the crosshairs. The progressive Left enjoys greater control over the educational establishment than any other institution, and it senses an opportunity to revise the canon of young people’s literature so that every title in it advances the propaganda imperatives of today. The Sneetches, for instance, rings with Civil-Rights-era idealism by saying it’s silly to pay attention to race when we’re all the same underneath the skin. Today, that is now a right-wing vision of race. The Left today obsessively focuses on race with the purpose of apportioning good things according to the accident of skin color rather than the content of people’s character. Once the educational establishment has fully turned its guns against Laura Ingalls Wilder, it’s a short step to getting her removed from libraries, then bounced from Amazon. As the shelf of America’s children gets emptied of the classics and the boringly nonpolitical stuff, it is being busily restocked with books that overtly advance the activist Left’s agenda on illegal immigration, “white privilege,” capitalism, and everything else. I’m old enough to remember when liberals saw looming Christian theocracy as the most pernicious threat to liberal values, and when banning books was the single most horrible manifestation of that tendency that they could imagine. Now that we’re in the early days of the establishment of a woke theocracy, they’re eagerly looking for more books to throw on the cultural bonfire. Look out, The Cat in the Hat. There’s a fable promoting Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax that’s eager to take your place.