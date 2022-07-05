Orange City man charged with threatening Alabama sheriff's office

An Orange City man is in an Alabama jail, accused of making a terrorist threat targeting the Limestone Sheriff’s Office in that state, authorities said.

The Limestone Sheriff’s Office website shows Michael David Kinney, 50, was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging him with making a terrorist threat.

According to the Limestone Sheriff's Office, Kinney, a former resident of Athens, Alabama, was on his way to that city on Sunday when he made the threat. At that point, Kinney was in Jacksonville, Florida, 10 hours from his destination.

The Limestone Sheriff's Office alerted the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about Kinney's threat and put out a statewide message to law enforcement to use caution if they made contact with him.

State troopers in Alabama spotted Kinney's vehicle on Interstate 65 in Morgan County and together with members of the Limestone Sheriff's Office, the Athens, Decatur, Priceville and Cullman police departments they stopped him, authorities said.

Limestone Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin did not respond to a message left for him on Tuesday inquiring about the nature of the threat made by Kinney.

However, in a news release, the Limestone Sheriff's Office said that after Kinney was stopped, traffic on I-65 was shut down until an ATF bomb squad determined his vehicle was safe.

