Orange City man facing multiple child pornography charges

An Orange City man is facing multiple child pornography charges after deputies found explicit material on the suspect's electronic devices, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Eric Bonnette, 39, was being held Saturday in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $1 million bail, records show. Bonnette, who was arrested Thursday night, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Eric Bonnette

Detectives received a tip about illegal material on Bonnette's phone after a disturbance on April 7 where Bonnette was living, according to the sheriff's office. He was arrested that day on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence and battery.

During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants on several of Bonnettee's electronic devices, including the phone in his possession while he was in jail in April, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives found sexually explicit photos of mostly girls between ages 4 and 13.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have additional information in this case to contact the Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Orange City man arrested, charged with having explicit images of children