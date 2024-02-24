Orange City man found not guilty in fatal shooting of Deltona High School student

Markland Roberts testifies Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand during his trial in the killing of Xyrus Zelaya on Oct. 30, 2021, in Deltona.

An Orange City man who testified he was acting in self-defense when he shot into a car and killed a 16-year-old Deltona High School student and wounded another was found not guilty by a jury early Saturday morning.

Markland Roberts, 46, was found not guilty of manslaughter with a firearm in the killing of 16-year-old Xyrus Zelaya. Roberts was also found not guilty of attempted manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting of Jacob Hope, who was 17 at the time, according to court records. Roberts had faced a total of 45 years in prison if convicted as charged.

The six-member jury began deliberating about 10:40 p.m. Friday and returned a verdict nearly two hours later.

Once the verdicts were read, Roberts lowered his head as one of his defense attorneys, Tammy Jaques, placed a hand on his shoulder. A few moments later Roberts sat down, folded over the defense table and appeared to weep.

A handful of Roberts' supporters held hands as they sat in the gallery while the verdict was read. One began to weep.

Zelaya's family and friends packed the other side of the courtroom. They sat in stunned silence when the verdict was read.

As is customary before a verdict is read, Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III and deputies in the courtroom asked people not to yell or clap or have similar reactions.

Roberts declined comment outside the courtroom. Zelaya's family and friends also declined comment.

Xyrus Zelaya, 16, was fatally shot in Deltona in 2021.

Xyrus Zelaya's shooting

The shooting happened Oct. 30, 2021, outside a home at 1444 Waterview Drive in Deltona. A Halloween party at the home had been advertised on Instagram, but the social media post did not list an address. Anyone interested in attending had to contact one of the people listed on the post.

Some girls who were invited to the party in turn invited Zelaya and his friends. But when Zelaya and his four friends arrived, they were told they were not on the guest list and could not attend. After one in Zelaya's group got into an argument with a woman who told them they had to leave, the youths got in their car.

Zelaya was sitting in the middle of the back seat as the car made a U-turn and headed back toward the house. Roberts had walked outside and armed himself with 9 mm pistol. He fired one shot at the carload of youths.

The bullet hit Zelaya in the left chest and cut across his body, damaging a large artery coming from the heart and causing massive bleeding.

The car then left the area with Zelaya bleeding to death in the backseat. The youths drove him to Halifax Health in Deltona where they dropped him off and one of the friends stayed with him. They then drove the other wounded youth to a hospital in Sanford. The two remaining youths then drove to a wooded area in Seminole County and tossed Zelaya's phone and shoes.

Volusia County Medical Examiner James Fulcher testified that because the fatal wound would not immediately render someone unconscious, it would have been painful.

After passing through Zelaya, the bullet struck Hope, who recovered.

Roberts' attorneys said he fired in self-defense because one of the youths had made a threat and then threw a bottle as the car passed by. Roberts thought he was going to be the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Roberts' attorneys filed a motion last year to have the charges dismissed based on Florida's stand-your-ground. Judge Rowe dismissed that motion.

Shooter testifies

Markland Roberts shows jurors how he held his gun during his testimony on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand at his trial in the fatal shooting of Xyrus Zelaya on Oct. 30, 2021, in Deltona.

Roberts testified under questioning by his other defense attorney, Matthew Thompson.

Roberts said that he had owned his 9 mm Ruger for two years. He said he had a permit to carry a concealed firearm and that he takes his gun with him when he goes out. On the night of the party, it was in the pocket of the driver’s side door of his car.

Roberts testified he usually wears glasses but had left them home because his fiancée told him he was going to wear a mask at the Halloween party. Roberts said his fiancée was driving his car.

He said that after the argument between one of the youths and a woman who was trying to get them to leave, he and his fiancée decided to leave.

Roberts said he heard one of them yell about “lighting” the place up. He said he had started his car and was standing by it when he saw the car with the youths make a U-turn.

Roberts said as the car approached the house it slowed down and crossed into the lane near him. He said there was a man hanging out of the window with one hand on the roof and another in his hoodie. He said he heard the man shout "Where’s the party at" while using a curse word.

Roberts said the man made a throwing motion with one arm and Roberts said he felt something pass by his head.

Roberts testified he then fired his gun.

He said he was in fear for his life when he fired.

He and his fiancée then drove home and he didn’t say anything to her about the shooting.

Roberts said he did not know anyone had been hit but he said he was in shock from what had happened and was throwing up.

He said it was not until the next morning that he learned someone had died.

Assistant State Attorney Megan Upchurch cross-examined Roberts, asking him about the class required to get a concealed carry permit.

Roberts said he learned in his permit class that sometimes you have to defend yourself and “stand your ground.”

Upchurch said people are also told that they must remain at the scene and call the police, but Roberts didn’t.

Upchurch asked if he had seen any of the youth with a gun. Roberts paused before saying no.

She questioned him about shooting into a crowded car.

“You didn’t know if anyone had been shot but you fired your gun into a carload of people that was 15 to 20 feet away from you?” Upchurch said.

Roberts maintained he didn’t know anyone had been hit until the next morning.

At one point, Roberts voice seem to become emotional as he said that if the teens had left, nothing would have happened.

Thompson later made a similar statement.

Upchurch countered that the youth were leaving when Roberts shot into the car.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man found not guilty in fatal shooting of Deltona High student