Orange City police looking for a suspected peeping tom

The Orange City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of recording a woman in a Kohl’s changing room.

Police say on July 16, the victim selected some clothing in the women’s department and went to the dressing room to try on the clothes.

While in the dressing room, the victim noticed a phone, set at a slight angle, and believed someone in the next stall was recording a video of her changing.

The victim told police she immediately got dressed and tried to confront the person in the other stall.

A man exited the stall, and when confronted by the victim to see his phone, the man left the dressing room and ran away, according to the police report.

Police were able to pull surveillance video from the store’s security system and have released the video in hopes the public can identify the man.

