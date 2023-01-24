Orange County approves $1M to help domestic violence survivors and their families

Orange County commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in funding meant to help domestic violence survivors and their families.

It will cover the full childcare expenses for some victims of domestic violence as they work to escape abuse.

The program is meant to address a barrier that some local nonprofits say forces victims to stay with their abusers.

READ: New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car

Data shows that, on average, a domestic violence victim returns to their abuser seven times, mostly being financial reasons. However, victims often need to find a new job and place to live, while also caring for their family.

The goal of the program is to work with children up to 12 years old whether it’s during the day or an after-school service.

READ: Orange County deputies resign after tip leads to investigation into them having sex on duty

The county said the pilot program would initially cover care for about 50 children, but could expand after the second year.

The county said it has a number of meetings lined up with nonprofits that will be referring domestic violence survivors to the new childcare program. That program will begin covering care for families in just a few weeks.

READ: Jennifer Kesse: Family marks 17 years since her disappearance

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.