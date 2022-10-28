Orange County authorities investigating shootings within hours of each other: report

Orange County and Orlando investigators are investigating multiple shootings that happened within hours of each other.

On Thursday, two people were killed, and multiple others were injured, WESH reported.

A man was shot and killed at 4 a.m. on Ponderosa Drive after an altercation between a homeowner and another person.

At 7 a.m. in Apopka, witnesses said multiple shots were fired on South Highland Avenue.

Law enforcement officials arrived on the scene and found bullet holes and shattered windows in a parked SUV, WESH reported.

