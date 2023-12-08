Orange County beaches revitalized with sand project
The federal project will renew sand that has eroded from the beach and protect coastal development.
Arkane Lyon, the developer of Deathloop, is making a game based on Marvel’s Blade. This is a single-player adventure that’ll task you with killing vampires.
Hang out with friends and solve puzzles in Big Walk, House House's new open-world sandbox.
Amazon will no longer allow customers to pay for goods directly via Venmo.
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
Hayao Miyazaki's long-awaited new movie finally hits theaters this week. How does it rank against the best Studio Ghibli films?
Kathie Lee and Cody Gifford talk to Yahoo about appearing in the documentary "Requiem for a Running Back," which tell the stories of NFL players, including Frank Gifford, being posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Designed to celebrate Lamborghini's 60th birthday, the one-off Revuelto Opera Unica features a paint job that took 435 hours to apply by hand.
Avail is tackling one of the many time-consuming tasks in film and TV development: script coverage. The new ChatGPT-powered summarization tool is designed to summarize scripts and books within minutes, producing detailed summaries, loglines, synopses, character breakdowns and tonal assessments. Avail also built a Q&A assistant to help production companies and talent agencies brainstorm ideas and ask content-related questions.
Pimento is a new French startup that is using generative AI in an interesting way, as the company focuses on the first step of creative processes — ideation, brainstorming and moodboarding. The best way to describe Pimento is by talking about people who could use a tool like this. Creative teams working on a brand redesign, an ad campaign, an upcoming video game or an animation movie will open Pimento on the first day of their new projects.
No, it's not Urban Meyer.
U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA has warned that unknown hackers broke into the servers of a federal government agency by taking advantage of a previously known vulnerability in software that no longer receives updates — meaning the agency couldn’t have patched it even if it wanted to. On Tuesday, CISA released an advisory detailing two separate cyberattacks on an unnamed federal government agency. The hackers attacked the agency in June and July by targeting public-facing servers that were running outdated or end-of-life Adobe ColdFusion software, used for building web applications.
It also has a new AI accelerator, the Cloud TPU v5p
Around a year ago, TechCrunch wrote about a little-known company developing AI-accelerating chips to face off against hardware from titans of industry -- e.g. The VentureTech Alliance, the strategic VC associated with semiconductor giant TSMC, participated in the round with RTX Ventures, ACVC Partners, Anzu Partners, S5V, Alley Corp, Scout and Silicon Catalyst Angels. Bringing EnCharge's total raised to $45 million, the new capital will be put toward growing the company's team of 50 employees across the U.S., Canada and Germany and bolstering the development of EnCharge's AI chips and "full stack" AI solutions, according to co-founder and CEO Naveen Verma.
Federal tax credit for the cheapest Tesla car, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, will reduce to $3,750 as of January 1st, 2024.
Long before he was a TV game show champion, Nick Cascone found success as a Hollywood actor.
Spot gold hit an all-time high on Monday, prompting debate over where the precious metal will go next.
Tesla's lowest-priced vehicle, the rear-wheel-drive Model 3, won't be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit as of next year. Tesla started warning buyers (and window-shoppers) on Monday that the Inflation Reduction Act credit for its cheapest Model 3, as well as the long-range variant, will drop to $3,750 for deliveries on or after January 1. The change means that Tesla believes its battery materials in the electric vehicle won't meet the IRA's 2024 sourcing rules.
From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.
Indonesia’s construction industry is growing quickly, driven by residential and industrial building, alongside infrastructure development plans by the government. The founders of Gravel want to change that by making it easier to find workers and other construction professionals. Investors include New Enterprise Associate (NEA), Marvell Technology Group co-founder Weili Tai, Cadence Design System executive chairman Lip-Bu Tan, SMDV, East Ventures and other strategic investors.