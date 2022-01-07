🌱 Orange County Candidates Step Forward + Back In School Online

Good morning, neighbors! It's me again, Ashley Ludwig, your host of the Orange County Daily.

Clouds breaking for some sun. High: 65 Low: 45.

Disneyland's Star Tours turns 35-years-old this weekend. Where is your favorite place to visit in that galaxy far, far away? (Lake Forest Patch). Amid the omicron variant spike, Cal State Fullerton returns online amid the omicron surge. (Orange County Patch). A 3rd Orange County child has died of coronavirus, OC Health Care Agency reports. (Orange County Patch). Mike Clements, the veteran Orange County activist and organizer, dies at 76 (Los Angeles Times). As elections ramp up across the nation, Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn announces he is running for the Assembly seat that includes east Orange County (OCRegister).

Beginning Swing Dance Bootcamp at Atomic Ballroom! (12 PM).

HB APA's "Cabaret" (2 PM).

Stuck @ Home? Start a Business/Stay @ Home Business Opportunity! Sat or Sun (6 PM).

HB APA's "Cabaret" (7 PM).

Orange County Sheriff's Department, CA: "On Friday, December 31st OC Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a cliff rescue in Laguna beach. They found two individuals trapped in a cove with giant swells and rising tides. Due to the swift efforts of Laguna Beach FD, Laguna Beach." (Facebook).

German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County: "Cocoa has never had the life she should have...will you be the one to provide her with that? Check out her bio and share to find Cocoa the home she deserves! https://tinyurl.com/24jz9dwm" (Facebook).

Orange County Fire Authority: " Firefighter Friday We’re excited to introduce everyone to Captain Todd Lockwood! Captain Lockwood and his wife Sarah who’s a nurse practitioner have been together since high school and married for 18 years." (Facebook).

Orange County Fire Authority: "Early this morning your #OCFA firefighters made quick work of a fire in Santa Ana. The fire involving multiple cypress trees and one mobile home was imminently threatening other homes. Fortunately, thanks to a well-coordinated fire attack." (Facebook).

Orange County Guide | SoCal: "Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration is back daily beginning January 22 through March 6. The limited-time event welcomes fans of all ages to join in on the excitement with family-friendly options for guests to play and interact with the PEA..." (Instagram).

FREE WEBINAR | “Michelangelo and the Terrible Pope” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 14).

Sears Kenmore Elite 30.6 cubic ft large capacity refrigerator (Details).

Les Misérables Auditions THIS WEEK! (Ages 13-18) (Details).

Arts & Learning Spring Classes Enrolling NOW! (Details).

Profitable Family Owned Italian Restaurant for Sell !! (Details).

