Orange County, church leaders look at ways to move forward after mass shooting

Calls to end gun violence are growing louder across Central Florida.

The 19-year-old suspect in yesterday’s deadly mass shooting is now behind bars, accused of shooting five people over several hours, killing three of them including a TV journalist and a 9-year-old girl.

It all happened yesterday near Hialeah Street and Powers Drive in Pine Hills. Deputies said the gunman, Keith Moses, opened fire at three different spots all in the same area.

Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 9-year-old T’Yonna Major and 38-year-old Natacha Augustin, an acquaintance of the suspect’s cousin, were all killed.

Two other victims, a Spectrum News cameraman and the girl’s mother, were taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, the Orange County mayor, sheriff and Orange-Osceola state attorney held a roundtable discussion to talk about how to move forward.

To help battle the violence, they plan to re-establish a community safety task force formed after the gun violence in 2020.

They are going to start by taking a look at the ideas that came out of the task force, to see what’s working and to explore other options.

Area pastors said they plan to have another follow-up meeting Thursday.

Meanwhile, a group mentoring youth in Orlando said they’re also trying to come up with solutions. They sit down with children, get their ideas and show them better alternatives to violence.

