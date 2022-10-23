Orange County Clerk’s Office helps those affected by domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Orange County Clerk of Courts wants to remind the community it is an advocate for putting an end to the violence.

The Clerk of Court’s office is a local resource for those affected directly and indirectly by domestic violence.

According to a news release, its Family Services Injunction team helps those affected by domestic, repeat, sexual, dating, and stalking violence obtain restraining orders for protection.

“According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner,” said Orange County Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell. “The safety of individuals seeking protection from domestic violence will always be a top priority for my office.”

In the last year, more than 4,000 restraining orders, also known as injunctions, were filed at the Clerk’s Office.

The Clerk of Courts partners with Harbor House of Central Florida in many ways such as participating in the Purple Door Luncheon.

Domestic violence not only affects victims, but also family and friends. For more information on the services that the Clerk’s Office provides related to domestic violence, go to the Family Law section of its website at www.myorangeclerk.com .

