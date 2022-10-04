On the Orange County coast, voters fume about gas prices but fear for climate's future

2
Seema Mehta
·10 min read

When Amy Sibley heads to the Costco here from her home in nearby San Clemente, her best friend, Lisa Miller, tags along — to save gas money.

“I hitch a ride with her,” said Miller, 58, an unemployed business consultant, as the temperature in the black-tar parking lot topped 100 degrees. “If I put gas in my car, I can only put in five or six gallons at a time. It hurts when you have the minimum coming in and a lot of obligations. There’s only so much you can do — pay the bills or get in the car and drive around.”

Miller is a Republican who voted for Donald Trump in the last presidential election; Sibley is a Democrat who voted for Joe Biden. Both say the cost of gas — and groceries and other goods — is top of mind as they decide how to vote in the November midterm election that will determine control of Congress.

“It’s not about one side or the other,” said Sibley, 54. “It’s about what’s best for the people here. People need to survive. A lot of people are barely making it.”

Two women stand in a parking lot.
Amy Sibley, left, and Lisa Miller drive together to the Costco in San Juan Capistrano to save money on gas. "A lot of people are barely making it," Sibley said. (Seema Mehta / Los Angeles Times)

In this coastal congressional district — which could help determine which party controls the House — gas prices are a key consideration in the run-up to the election, according to interviews with voters and candidates.

The 49th Congressional District straddles Orange and San Diego counties, stretching from Laguna Beach to Del Mar and is home to Camp Pendleton, which has trained generations of Marines who have battled in the oil-rich Middle East. Here, filling up a tank on the way to work is part of the daily routine.

“Clearly gas prices have been the most visible sign of inflation, and that’s particularly true in this district, where people commute up to Orange County or down to San Diego,” said Thad Kousser, a political science professor at UC San Diego who lives in Solana Beach and surfs in Del Mar on his way into the office. “We’re essentially a Marine base and a set of bedroom communities with a lot of people driving SUVs.”

Though the district’s affluence cushioned some residents from high prices, the issue is part of a broader debate about the nation’s energy policy — the response to climate change, the stability of the power grid, imported energy, the role of renewables, nuclear, fracking and drilling.

Such issues have dominated recent headlines — fears of blackouts during blistering heat waves, California's ban on sales of new gas-powered cars starting in 2035, and fines over a 2021 oil spill that closed beaches on the northern tip of the district. The coastal midpoint of the district is studded by the decommissioned domes of the San Onofre nuclear power plant, where radioactive spent fuel rods are buried indefinitely because there is no federal repository for such waste.

People pump gas.
In a Gallup poll, more than half of the respondents said gas prices had prompted them to upend summer vacation plans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Gas prices have shaken Americans this year; 55% said the spike prompted them to upend summer vacation plans, according to a Gallup poll.

Nationally, prices have declined since. But not in California. After dipping for several weeks, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in California was up to $6.38 on Monday, according to the American Automobile Assn. The national average was $3.80.

California's gas prices have long been higher than the rest of the nation because of state taxes and fees. UC Berkeley economist Severin Borenstein partially attributes the recent price increases to some refineries that make the special blend of fuel that meets the state's environmental standards being taken offline for maintenance, as well as one having an unplanned outage.

"California uses about 40 million gallons of gasoline a day — about a gallon per person per day," Borenstein said. "So adding an extra $2 per gallon means that's an extra $2 per person per day for cost of living. For relatively affluent people, that’s half a trip to Starbucks. For less affluent people, and people who have to drive a lot, which tend to be more working-class people, that can be a significant burden."

Borenstein noted that voters tend to blame those in power for such pocketbook issues, which have the potential to tilt congressional races.

"Obviously, whenever the price of gas goes up, any politician in power takes some blame for it, no matter how little power they have over it," he said.

A man holds a microphone and talks to people.
"We are all feeling the pain of inflation. The difference is the other side doesn't have any concrete solutions," said incumbent Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In the 49th District, where Democrats have a scant 2.9% voter registration edge and more than $6.5 million in television advertising has been reserved between now and election day, incumbent Democratic Rep. Mike Levin recognizes this dynamic.

“We are all feeling the pain of inflation. The difference is the other side doesn't have any concrete solutions,” the environmental attorney told more than 60 seniors at a recent meet-and-greet in a gated Oceanside community.

“I encourage any of you to really try to talk to your Republican friends and neighbors about this issue here at Ocean Hills and say, 'Well, OK, we can agree that this is a real problem,'” said Levin, who was first elected in 2018. “'The cost of gas ... the cost of groceries: too expensive. The cost of housing is still too high. But what are your concrete solutions?'”

Levin blamed high gas prices on “the three P’s”: the pandemic, Putin and price gouging. COVID-19 has caused supply chain problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted the global fuel market, and opportunistic oil companies inflated rates, he said in an interview after the reception.

“How we wean ourselves off of that is not to double down on the dirty-energy policies of the past. It's not to spread misinformation or disinformation about the transition to cleaner energy, but it's to actually embrace a more sustainable future,” said Levin, who voted for the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act and successfully fought for the inclusion of climate change investments in the infrastructure bill.

The first general-election ad aired by Levin highlighted his work to clean up radioactive waste at San Onofre. Levin, who started the bipartisan Spent Nuclear Fuel Solutions Caucus, introduced legislation to prioritize the removal of such waste in areas with large populations and seismic risks; it was co-sponsored by a number of GOP members of Congress.

A man and woman stand side by side.
Christopher and Betsy Quinn, who support incumbent Rep. Mike Levin, say they realize that energy policy is complex and affected by global affairs. (Seema Mehta / Los Angeles Times)

Levin supporters agree that energy policy is “a very complex global situation.”

“It's not just an American problem. We're responding to what's happening in the world, with energy and with Russia in particular,” said Betsy Quinn, 71, a retired school principal who recently moved to the Oceanside senior community.

Her husband, Christopher Quinn, 70, a fellow former principal who now works as a minister, recently changed his registration to no party preference after a lifetime in the Republican Party because of his frustration with what he describes as its leaders' intransigence. And he just replaced his car with a hybrid. “I’m stepping one small, expensive step to make it a little bit more responsible,” he said.

Hours earlier, Republican candidate Brian Maryott and about a dozen supporters gathered at an intersection in Oceanside, holding signs that read “Honk for lower gas prices” and “People before politics.”

A woman holds a sign and waves.
Teri Elmore of Oceanside campaigns for Republican congressional candidate Brian Maryott. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Teri Elmore, 63, was among those waving at passing commuters. The recently retired event planner said the nation's economic woes had upended her post-work plans with her husband.

“We saved our money our whole working lives, living below our means, to retire and travel,” said Elmore, a former Democrat who switched to the GOP in the 1990s. “And now everything is so expensive, right? Our investments have tanked and gas prices just make it harder to go see people. You really think two or three times before you make any kind of trip.”

Elmore said she hoped Maryott, a former Wells Fargo executive, would help Congress reduce spending. And she was confident the nation’s environmental standards would keep the coast safe. “We are the United States. We work cleaner than most countries across the world,” Elmore said.

Historically, Republicans in the area tend to take more moderate positions on environmental policy than in other parts of the country — this isn’t the “Drill, baby, drill” crowd.

A man waves.
Republican congressional candidate Brian Maryott acknowledges climate change but says the government is moving too quickly to reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Scientists warn that if the emissions created by those fuels aren't quickly and drastically reduced, the Earth will see catastrophic temperature fluctuations, with far more devastating storms, fires and droughts.

Maryott — a former councilman and mayor of San Juan Capistrano, where Levin also lives — opposes new drilling off the California coast and acknowledges climate change. (In his campaign logo, the "O" includes the outline of a whale's tail.) But he's against punitive regulations on businesses. His website places in bold the words "No penalties! No impractical deadlines! No financial punishment!"

In an interview in an Oceanside park, Maryott said he believes the nation needs to increase its domestic energy productions through the fracking of shale oil and the creation of liquified natural gas, while also supporting renewables and subsidizing electric vehicle purchases.

“We all care about the generations to come ahead of us, and we know that we're just passing through. So we're all very mindful of our responsibility to that," he said. "But we have to be willing to have a discussion about climate economics alongside of it. We have to be pragmatic.”

Maryott, who unsuccessfully ran in the 2018 district primary and challenged Levin in 2020, said liberal politicians are moving too fast in trying to reduce the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels. He pointed to the state urging electric car owners not to charge vehicles in peak usage hours during the recent heat wave, a week after announcing the 2035 ban on new gasoline-powered cars.

“They can't shove these things down the nation's throat without ramification, and those ramifications are coming in November when a good number of them are going to be voted out.”

A man poses with his dog.
Dana Point resident Fahim Fazli, with his dog Baba, says he is undecided about how he will vote in November. (Seema Mehta / Los Angeles Times)

Some undecided voters, like actor Fahim Fazli, say they want policy proposals, not political broadsides. And the independent voter from Dana Point is looking for some relief from gas prices.

The retired Marine — who served as an interpreter in Afghanistan more than two decades after he fled the country and has appeared in films such as “Iron Man” and “American Sniper” — said the only reason gas prices haven’t gutted him is because so much of his work, particularly auditions, is now conducted virtually.

As an actor, I used to drive to Los Angeles, drive two hours, come back with traffic, four hours. And I wasn't worried about the gas. Now, thank God, everything is online. Everything is on FaceTime. Everything is on Zoom,” said the 56-year-old. “I used to fill up my car for $50 bucks; now I fill up for $120.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Game time, TV details announced for MSU-Wisconsin on Oct. 15

    Kickoff time has been set for the Spartans' upcoming homecoming matchup against Wisconsin on Oct. 15

  • Anti-Biden chant 'Let's Go Brandon!' has been around for 1 year

    The "Let's Go Brandon!" chant, which stemmed from a NASCAR interview last year, turned one year old on Oct. 2. The phrase is a tongue-in-cheek criticism of President Biden.

  • The Election Recap: Oct. 3, 2022

    Congress avoids a shutdown, Wawa fires back, and more

  • The Divine 9 call on Congress to protect reproductive rights

    OPINION: Black fraternities and sororities have launched the Tell Somebody Now campaign, which will mobilize communities to demand that Congress enact national legislation to restore abortion rights. The post The Divine 9 call on Congress to protect reproductive rights appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Kesha's Mom Addresses Controversial Jeffrey Dahmer 'Cannibal' Lyric in Wake of Netflix Series

    "At the time, Kesha and the other writer were too young to even know who Jeffrey Dahmer was," Pebe Sebert said of the now controversial line from her daughter's song via TikTok on Sunday

  • White House guidelines for AI aim to mitigate harm

    The White House on Tuesday proposed a non-binding Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bill of Rights that it said would help parents, patients and workers avert harm from the increasing use of automation in education, health care and employment. The Biden administration's proposal joins hundreds of other guidelines and policy frameworks released by tech companies, industry associations and other government agencies over the past few years. Like the others, the White House version suggests numerous practices that developers and users of AI software should voluntarily follow to prevent the technology from unfairly disadvantaging people.

  • Ian Latest: Florida Toll From Storm Rises; Biden Visit Planned

    (Bloomberg) -- Five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, bringing with it a deadly storm surge, catastrophic flooding and powerful winds, the destruction it caused is becoming clearer.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens Wit

  • BNSF unveils $1.5B 'Barstow International Gateway' plan to change California cargo system

    The railroad giant owned by Berkshire Hathway Inc. plans for a 4,500-acre site to transform the way cargo moves from Los Angeles and Long Beach.

  • People Fly Jet Suits Around HMS Elizabeth as It enters New York Harbor

    A number of people in fatigues used jet suits to fly around the Royal Navy flagship, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, as it entered New York Harbor on September 28.Footage released by the Royal Navy and by the manufacturer of the suits, Gravity Industries, shows the display.The ship was in New York to host the Atlantic Future Forum, which is described as a “defence, security, trade and technology summit hosted by UK Government.” Credit: Royal Navy via Storyful

  • Russia: annual grain harvest to grow 5 million tonnes thanks to 'new territories'

    Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was likely to sign laws on Tuesday to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, representing about 18% of Ukraine's internationally recognised territory. All are partly or mostly occupied by Russian forces after an invasion that has sharply reduced Ukraine's grain crop and disrupted shipping in the Black Sea, as well as triggering a barrage of Western economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Friday updates on Ian: Woman dies amid storm surge, walkover collapse in Ormond-by-the Sea

    Hurricane Ian left widespread damage and flooding in Volusia County and beyond. Here are important local updates on Friday.

  • The Empress viewers are all making the same complaint about new Netflix period drama

    Netflix's The Empress viewers are all making the same complaint about the platform's new period drama which is set within the Austrian royal family.

  • Video shows tense gun battle between Kennewick officer and felon

    The video shows he fired four times and she fired three volleys.

  • Some leading Democrats won't debate their election-denying opponents

    Democrats in key swing states like Arizona and Michigan have refused to face opponents who espouse the false claim that the 2020 race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Larry Sabato, a political scientist at the University of Virginia, said candidates are usually able to "get away with canceling debates without much of a penalty" as voters don't usually see the events as key to their choices.

  • Quite a pivot: Ray Dalio has just reversed his long-held stance on this key asset class.

    For years, Ray Dalio has made his disdain for cash abundantly clear. The founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, told everyone who would listen that cash was trash, a point he repeated to the MarketWatch “Best New Ideas In Money” festival just two weeks ago. Dalio said cash was still a “trash investment,” though perhaps he showed signs of tweaking his long-held worldview, as he said the true utility of cash depends on how it compares to others.

  • 'DEATH WISH'? Why Trump's attack on McConnell this weekend should scare us all.

    In the Republican Party of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, only those faithful to Trump’s MAGA movement are safe.

  • A housing ‘crash?’ What lower prices mean for homeowners and hopeful buyers.

    We're unlikely to have a repeat of a crash like the one in 2008 to 2014, but some forecasters expect home prices to drop somewhat. Here's a rundown of how it looks.

  • Kanye Wears "White Lives Matter" T-Shirt

    Kanye has a way of making headlines and not always for the right reason. This Monday, the rapper...

  • Biden boosts Democrat fundraising with James Murdoch event

    President Joe Biden hits the road this week to raise more money for Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 congressional elections and is expected to appear at an event in New York City at the home of James Murdoch, son of publisher Rupert Murdoch. Biden has been raising cash at a prodigious rate in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections as he tries to help Democrats turn back a strong challenge from Republicans for control of the U.S. Congress. On Thursday, Biden will participate in an event at the home of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, head of the Democratic Governors Association, and then go to New York for the fundraiser at James Murdoch's home for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, sources familiar with the plans said.

  • Bears cut Michael Badgley

    The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]