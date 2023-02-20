Orange County community holds ‘Stop the Violence’ unity walk

After more than 10 murders this year, the Orange County community and law enforcement are working together to build a closer bond.

Community leaders held their first “Stop the Violence” unity walk on Saturday.

City police officers led the walk from Exploria Stadium to Lake Lorna Doone Park.

Residents who attended the event enjoyed free food, haircuts and games.

The purpose was to help the community and honor Lt. Debra Clayton and non-violence advocate Jack Williams.

“It helps because the community stands with us to fight crime but we also have to be proactive against it,” said Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith. “I think we have to have the officers out there working the streets to keep crime from happening.”

Clayton was shot and killed by Markeith Lloyd in 2017 after she tried to arrest him outside of a Pine Hills Walmart.

Williams was an anti-violence advocate and founder of “Stop the Violence and Embrace.”

