Orange County couple allegedly stole $17,000 worth of items from Target

Security video captured a couple allegedly stealing around $17,000 worth of merchandise from Target stores in Orange County.

The suspects were identified as Analu Gonzalez, 25, and Alexis De Jesus Garcia, 22, both residents of Anaheim.

Video from the Irvine Police Department showed the couple ransacking a Target in Costa Mesa on March 3 and a Target in Irvine on April 2.

During the Costa Mesa theft, the couple can be seen wheeling a shopping cart toward the baby formula aisle with a child sitting in the cart seat.

The couple begins quickly grabbing products off the shelf and stuffing them into a large tote bag in the shopping cart.

A couple was arrested after allegedly stealing around $17,000 in merchandise from Target stores in Orange County. (Irvine Police Department)

While exiting the store, they appeared to be stopped by a Target employee, but they grabbed their stolen items and calmly walked away.

During the April theft, the couple once again headed directly to the formula aisle and began clearing the shelves of products.

In total, police said the suspects escaped with around $17,000 worth of stolen goods.

The couple was later tracked down at a residence and arrested on charges of grand theft and organized retail theft.

Full surveillance video of the theft can be seen in the video player above.

