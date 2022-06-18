Orange County deputies find 3 people shot near local hotel

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on West Landstreet Road in Orlando, where they found three people had been shot.

Deputies said the call came in around midnight to the 1800 block of West Landstreet Road. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found three males in their 30s with gunshot wounds.

All three men were transported to the hospital.

Video from the scene shows deputies outside the Quality Inn on West Landstreet Road. One of the deputies standing next to a room with a window busted out.

Deputies do not know what led to the shooting. They also do not have a description of a suspect.

