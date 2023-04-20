Orange County deputies arrest suspect in deadly April 1 shooting

Nearly three weeks after a man was shot to death in Orange County, investigators say they’ve found the person responsible.

Just before 5 p.m. on April 1, Orange County deputies responded to the 700 block of North Semoran Blvd. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was later identified as 29-year-old Jaiquan Baldwin.

Baldwin was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies had released very few additional details in the case until Wednesday when they announced they’d made an arrest.

32-year-old Javier Gonzalez Crespo was taken into custody on a warrant for third-degree felony murder and carrying a concealed firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say they’re not looking for any other suspects in the case.

The sheriff’s office has not explained exactly how investigators developed Crespo as a suspect in the shooting or what his motive for killing Baldwin might have been.

