Orange County deputies charge man wanted in multiple counties after weeklong search

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday on multiple charges after he led deputies on a multi-county vehicle and foot chase.

Eric David Rolon Feliciano, 28, of Durham was charged with several commercial and residential breaking and entering cases, vehicle thefts and multiple traffic violations committed while fleeing law enforcement in several attempted traffic stops this week.

He is expected to face more charges in Durham and Wake counties, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Durham County deputies spotted Feliciano late Thursday afternoon driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Wake County, the release stated. Feliciano fled in Orange County, where a witness later reported finding his vehicle abandoned in a Hillsborough neighborhood, deputies said. A man matching Feliciano’s description was seen running into the woods, they said.

Orange County deputies and Hillsborough police officers tracked Feliciano with a K-9 unit. He was arrested several miles north, near the intersection of N.C. 86 and U.S. 70A, they said.

Feliciano is being held in the Orange County jail under a $155,000 secured bond.

In the news release, Sheriff Charles Blackwood thanked the Hillsborough Police Department for its help catching Feliciano.