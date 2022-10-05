Orange County deputies identify man killed in Pine Hills shooting

Homicide detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a killer.

Deputies were called to the 6900 block of Silver Star Road in Pine Hills just before 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for reports of a shooting.

Responding deputies found one man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 28-year-old Louvens Joseph.

Investigators say they’re still trying to identify a suspect. They haven’t released any information on the possible shooter except to say that they left the area on foot.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows what may have happened to call Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

Tips can be left anonymously. Anyone who shares information that leads to an arrest could become eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

