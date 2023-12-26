Orange County deputies identify woman killed in ‘targeted’ shooting on Christmas Eve

Orange County deputies have identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve in Lockhart.

Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Sudman Way shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find four men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The female victim died at the shooting scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators identified her Tuesday as 25-year-old Stephanie Diane Cortes.

The other four victims, identified only as men in their 20s and 30s, were taken to the hospital in various conditions ranging from stable to critical.

Investigators said it is unclear whether any of the people who were shot might also be suspects, but they believe it was a targeted incident.

