Orange County deputies investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex on Memorial Day

Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man.

The deadly shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Memorial Day at an apartment complex on Aloma Avenue, not far from Full Sail University.

Several Orange County deputies were seen at the complex after the shooting occurred.

Watch: Police: 3 adults shots near Camping World Stadium

One neighbor told Channel 9 that he heard around five or six gunshots.

A man in his 30s was found shot by first responders and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Watch: 9 injured after shooting on boardwalk at South Florida beach; all in stable condition

Investigators have not said who the victim is or what led up to the shooting.

No details were released about the gunman.

Read: Time to stock up: Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday underway

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.