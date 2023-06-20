Orange County deputies investigate deadly shooting in Pine Hills

Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Stardust Lane.

Deputies were called around Monday at 9:49 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said everyone involved in the shooting remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

No other details were released by law enforcement. Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

