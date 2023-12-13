Orange County deputies investigating after man found shot to death near Lockhart

Orange County deputies say a man was found shot to death near the Lockhart area early Wednesday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 2600 block of Dianjo Drive just before 1 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting.

See a map below:

Deputies arrived to find a man who was pronounced dead at the scene and later determined he had been shot.

The victim has not been identified.

READ: Orlando police arrest man in death of 15-year-old Dr. Phillips student

No other details on the sequence of events leading up to the shooting or a possible suspect were released.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.