Orange County deputies investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

When Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:07 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane, they found three people shot, a news release said.

Deputies found a woman in her 20s who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is in stable condition. Another woman in her 50s who had been shot, later died at the hospital, the report said.

Deputies also found a man in his 50s dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home.

The victims’ identities were not released.

While the investigation is ongoing, deputies believe the shooting is an isolated, domestic incident.