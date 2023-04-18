Orange County deputies issue forceful warning to street racers

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for street racers.

The agency posted videos on social media of recent dangerous street racing and stunt driving.

Street racing & intersection takeovers are illegal - and extremely dangerous. If you do this in Orange County, you’ll be arrested & your fancy car will be impounded for at least a month. OCSO arrested 9 people over the weekend - and they won’t be the last. pic.twitter.com/3vsAiFMhLn — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 17, 2023

Deputies said the drivers who engage in this behavior will be arrested and their cars will be impounded.

Watch: ‘We’ll never be the same’: Family, friends of mother & daughter found shot to death call for justice

Investigators said they found drivers doing burnouts and donuts along Weterbee Road on Saturday night.

Deputies made nine arrests and their cars could be impounded for at least a month.

Read: Central Florida man arrested in road rage incident after shooting at car with 5-year-old inside

Investigators also said they have increased their late-night patrols to deal with the street racers.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.