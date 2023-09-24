Orange County deputies kill suspect who fired first shot, sheriff says

A man who fired a shot during a confrontation with authorities was killed by Orange County deputies early Sunday, Sheriff John Mina said. The man had been shooting a gun and threatening others with it, the sheriff said.

It happened at about 1 a.m. in the 5500 block of Suncreek Court just off South John Young Parkway near Americana Boulevard. No deputies were injured, Mina said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The suspect, described by Mina as in his 30s or 40s, was not immediately identified.

The sheriff said it began at about 9 p.m. Saturday night when a report came in of a man shooting in his backyard. Deputies were not able to make contact with him at that point.

Four hours later, several callers reported a man pointing a gun at passing motorists and threatening his roommate, Mina said.

Deputies got him on the phone and negotiated with him for about 40 minutes, the sheriff said. He came out of his house, and deputies attempted to arrest him using Tasers, but he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot, Mina said.

“Our deputies returned fire and were able to subdue him and render aid,” Mina said. “He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Mina said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. All the deputies involved will be put on administrative leave until that probe and an internal review is completed, Mina said.