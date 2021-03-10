Orange County deputies looking for missing teen. His phone was found in Durham.

Tammy Grubb
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a 16-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday after leaving home to run an errand.

When Nicholas Robert Woodrum, 16, did not return, his parents reported looking for him for several hours, according to a news release. They reported him missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening.

Orange County deputies and Durham police used emergency technology to track Woodrum’s cell phone to an area near the McDonald’s restaurant at 2700 Guess Road, near the Interstate 85 interchange. They have not released any other details about the ongoing investigation.

Woodrum, an Eno River Academy student, is 5’9” tall and about 112 pounds. He has reddish brown hair, blue eyes and freckles, and was last seen wearing a bright blue sweatshirt, jeans, and blue-and-white, high-top shoes, officials said. He left home driving a blue Acura MDX with the license plate YYH-3942. The vehicle has a bike rack on the back, they said.

Anyone with information about the case or Woodrum’s whereabouts can call Orange County Investigator Kyle Borland at 919-245-2915.

