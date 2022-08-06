3 hurt after deputy-involved shooting at Orange County hotel

Three people were hospitalized after a deputy-involved shooting in Orange County.

3:15 p.m. update:

Orange County deputies said three people were hospitalized after a deputy-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

WATCH: Police identify 81-year-old man shot by police after firing at first responders

Deputies said they responded around 12:30 p.m. to the Heritage Hotel on Orange Blossom Trail.

Investigators said that when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Undersheriff Mark Canty briefs the media on a deputy-involved shooting at 7900 S Orange Blossom Trail about 12:40 pm today. Deputies responded to a shooting & encountered a man with a gun. Two people were shot before deputies arrived. The third was shot by a deputy. pic.twitter.com/Amqf3bNf6T — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 6, 2022

While on the scene, a man with a gun came over to the deputies and a confrontation occurred, deputies said.

The deputies said they were forced to shoot the man with the gun.

Soon after the deputy-involved shooting, another man who was shot was found at the scene, officials said.

READ: Central Florida deputies searching for armed carjacking suspects

All three of the people shot were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Channel 9 is at the scene and will provide live updates on Eyewitness News.

Original report:

Orange County deputies are warning residents about an incident on South Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday.

Deputies said there is an “active crime scene” in the area of 7900 block of South Orange Blossom Trail, but did not give an exact location.

WATCH: Man dies after being shot multiple times, Orlando police say

Officials said residents are asked to avoid the area due to possible traffic backups.

Story continues

No other details were released by law enforcement.

ALERT: Police activity in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime scene.



MEDIA: Staging area in parking lot of 7873 S. Orange Blossom Trail. pic.twitter.com/5TdoK5ZsRW — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 6, 2022

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.