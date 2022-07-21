Teen injured in shooting after family member mishandles gun, Orange County deputies say

A 17-year-old girl was shot early Thursday after a family member mishandled a firearm, according to Orange County deputies.

6:22 a.m. update:

Orange County deputies are investigating after a teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. at Las Palmas at Sand Lake apartments on Sky Lake Circle.

Officials said several family members were inside an apartment when one accidentally fired a gun while mishandling it.

Deputies said a 17-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no other details were released by law enforcement.

