Orange County deputies search for suspect after teen shot near Wekiva High School

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot wound near Wekiva High School.

Orange County deputies and Apopka Police responded to the campus after 9 p.m. Friday night.

The end of a high school basketball game between Wekiva High School and Edgewater High School was surrounded by tragedy.

Law enforcement filled the school parking lot and surrounding streets as they worked to secure the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not provided many details about the shooting’s circumstances.

But a day later, the community remains outraged.

Local clergy leader Kelvin Cobaris said things could have been much worse had the shooting happened during the game or inside the gymnasium.

“Many people could have been hurt at this game over nothing, over senseless altercations and foolishness,” Cobaris said.

Deputies said the teenage boy was caught in the crossfire in the parking lot, and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

This is the second shooting that occurred outside an Orange County school during an athletic event in just two months.

In November, a 19-year-old was shot and killed outside of a Jones High School football game in Orlando. And in December, the Orlando Police Department announced a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were facing charges in that murder.

Cobaris said the senseless violence has to stop.

“The teachers can do their job, the administrators can do their job, (and) it takes a village,” he said. “But that village starts by rules and love and compassion being shown at home,” Cobaris.

Investigators said this was not an active shooter situation, but they have not said why the shooting happened.

Orange County deputies continue to search for who is responsible and request that if you have any information about the shooting, contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

