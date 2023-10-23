Orange County deputies warn over scammers threatening jail for missed jury duty

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam that continues to create problems.

It says people are calling victims and claiming to be from law enforcement or the court system.

The callers then threaten to arrest the victim or put them in jail for missing jury duty.

SCAM ALERT: Criminals claiming to work for law enforcement or the court system call our residents threatening to arrest them or to put them in jail for missing jury duty. THIS IS A SCAM. If you have been a victim of jury fraud in Orange County, call 407-836-2023. pic.twitter.com/7dpnYxHNRm — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 23, 2023

If you have received a call like that, the sheriff’s office wants you to contact them at 407-836-2023.

