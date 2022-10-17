Orange County deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence

An Orange County deputy was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of driving under the influence.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy John Guzman was arrested by St. Cloud police.

Officials said Guzman was hired in September 2019 and works in the uniform patrol division. Deputies said he has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and been reassigned to an administrative role.

Once the criminal proceedings are complete, the sheriff’s office said an administrative investigation will be conducted.

