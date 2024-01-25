Orange County deputy arrested on charges of child abuse

A deputy for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was removed from his post after he was arrested yesterday in Volusia County on charges of aggravated child abuse.

In an emailed news update, the office said deputy Tristan Chattic, 39, has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay while the criminal case is under way. He was an employee of the Sheriff for almost nine years.

“Once the criminal proceedings are complete, an OCSO administrative investigation will be conducted,” the release said.

“These are extremely serious criminal allegations. At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty,” said Sheriff John Mina in a statement. “I have a zero tolerance policy toward child abuse — or any form of domestic violence. These allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public.”

A Volusia County charging affidavit was not made public.

Court records show Chattic spent two days in jail before posting a $5,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 29.

This is a developing story.

