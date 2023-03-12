Orange County deputy arrested for DUI in Brevard County, officials say

An Orange County deputy has been relieved of all law enforcement duties after being arrested for drinking and driving.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, on Saturday, deputy Anthony Listort was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in Brevard County on charges of driving under the influence with property damage.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Listort was hired in March 2017 and works in the court security division, deputies said.

He will be reassigned to an administrative role.

Read: 1 person killed, another in critical condition after shooting near Brevard County park

An OCSO administrative investigation will be conducted once the criminal proceedings are done.

Read: Small plane crashes in Volusia County, deputies say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.