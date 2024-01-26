Orange County deputy arrested in Volusia County on child abuse charges

An Orange County deputy was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated child abuse in Volusia County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Orange County Deputy Tristan Chattic was relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay while the criminal case is underway.

“These are extremely serious criminal allegations,” Sheriff John Mina said in a statement. “We hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty. have a zero-tolerance policy toward child abuse or any form of domestic violence. These allegations will be thoroughly investigated, and the results of that investigation will be made public.”

Once criminal proceedings are complete, a Sheriff’s Office administrative investigation will be conducted, officials said.

