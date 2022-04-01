Orange County deputy indicted on charge of aggravated battery with a firearm

An Orange County deputy was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for a 2020 deputy-involved shooting.

Deputy Bruce Stolk is accused of shooting Edenilson Urbina. Deputies said the shooting happened following a traffic stop for an illegal tag on Dec. 20, 2020, near the intersection of Kingsgate and Oak Ridge Road.

At the time of the shooting, Sheriff John Mina said some sort of “confrontation” happened after Urbina ran from the scene and Stolk shot Urbina because he feared for his life after he believed Urbina was reaching for a weapon.

Deputies said Urbina was shot in the leg.

The sheriff’s office said Stolk has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and will work in an administrative capacity until this case is resolved. He has been with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office since September 2017.

“I believe in our justice system and it’s important we let this case run its course,” Mina said in a statement. “Our deputies have one of the most difficult and complex jobs in the world. They must make split-second decisions and act in the moment to protect themselves and others.”

The state attorney’s office said aggravated battery with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

