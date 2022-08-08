Orange County deputy involved in shooting at Orlando hotel; 2 dead and 1 injured

On Saturday, an Orange County deputy was involved in a shooting at the Heritage Hotel in Orlando.

Two people are now dead and one person hospitalized; the deputy was not injured.

Deputies said that when they arrived at the Heritage Hotel along South Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday afternoon, two people had already been shot.

Deputies found a victim who had been shot and a man holding a gun nearby.

According to Orange County, deputies asked the man to put down the gun. However, the man did not drop the gun and the deputy was forced to shoot.

The two men were taken to the hospital, where they both died.

A third person who was also shot at the hotel before deputies arrived is being treated at the hospital.

A witness on scene told WFTV, that his friend was in an argument with someone at the hotel when the shooting happened.

WFTV has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for more details on what led to the deputy shooting the man and if they plan to release the names of those involved.

Watch the full update from Orange County deputies here:

Undersheriff Mark Canty briefs the media on a deputy-involved shooting at 7900 S Orange Blossom Trail about 12:40 pm today. Deputies responded to a shooting & encountered a man with a gun. Two people were shot before deputies arrived. The third was shot by a deputy. pic.twitter.com/Amqf3bNf6T — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 6, 2022

Original report:

Orange County deputies are warning residents about an incident on South Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday.

Deputies said there is an “active crime scene” in the area of 7900 block of South Orange Blossom Trail, but did not give an exact location.

Officials said residents are asked to avoid the area due to possible traffic backups.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

ALERT: Police activity in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime scene.



MEDIA: Staging area in parking lot of 7873 S. Orange Blossom Trail. pic.twitter.com/5TdoK5ZsRW — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 6, 2022

