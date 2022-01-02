Orange County deputy returns fire, kills man in Pine Hills domestic dispute, sheriff reports

An Orange County deputy shot and killed a man in his 20s Sunday afternoon in Pine Hills after the man shot his father and then turned his gun on officers, Sheriff John Mina said.

“This is an extremely tragic situation,” Mina told reporters at a briefing near the shooting. “But if you shoot at a deputy, point a gun at a deputy, we’re going to return fire.”

The shooting occurred shortly after noon in a residential area of Pine Hills on Santa Barbara Road after a woman called 9-1-1 to report domestic violence. She is believed to be the mother of the man who was killed; his name was not immediately released.

Four deputies arrived at the home to witness the suspect pistol-whip his father and shoot him in the arm. The suspect then began to shoot at the deputies, Mina said. He did not say how many times the suspect was shot.

The father was expected to survive, Mina said. There were no further details available on his condition.

None of the deputies was injured. But it was the second time in a week that Orange County deputies found themselves under attack during a domestic violence call, the sheriff said.

“Domestic violence calls are one of the most dangerous calls law enforcement can respond to because emotions are already high,” Mina said. “Most people have firearms these days, so between emotions and people having firearms, it’s just a dangerous, dangerous situation.”

As is routine, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review. Afterwards, the sheriff’s office will conduct an internal review.

The deputies involved are on temporary, paid administrative leave pending the FDLE findings.

ksantich@orlandosentinel.com