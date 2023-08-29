Orange County deputy shoots armed 24-year-old man while serving warrant

A man is in the hospital and an officer is under investigation after an Orange County sheriff’s deputy shot a man while serving a felony warrant last week.

It is the first shooting by an Orange County deputy in over six years, the office said.

Deputies attempted to serve a felony warrant at a home on Carolina Loop in Hillsborough just before 6 p.m. Friday.

The man being served ran from officers and “displayed a gun to deputies,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The State Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Derick Andre Engram Williams, 24.

A deputy then fired his weapon and injured the man, who is currently in stable condition, SBI spokeswoman Anjanette Grube told The News & Observer.

The deputy, identified as Branden Kern, is currently on paid administrative leave, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia Stemper.

The last time an Orange County deputy shot someone was on Feb. 18, 2017, in Efland, when a deputy shot and killed 46-year-old Keo Crockett, who authorities said had pointed a gun at officers trying to arrest him on a home-invasion charge.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident, which is standard when a law enforcement officer shoots someone.

The SBI did not disclose the nature of the felony warrant.