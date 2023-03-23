Orange County dismisses domestic violence charges against ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland

The Orange County, California, District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that it has dismissed domestic violence charges against “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland.

“We dismissed the charges today because there was insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt,” Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said in a statement.

Edds said that “significant additional information came to light.”

Roiland confirmed on social media that the case had been dismissed.

“I have always known that these claims were false,” Roiland wrote in a statement on Twitter.

In a statement to NBC News, an attorney for Roiland said the district attorney’s office conducted a “thorough review of the facts.”

“I’m thankful justice has prevailed,” attorney T. Edward Welbourn wrote in the statement.

NBC News first reported in January that Roiland had been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He was first charged in May 2020 and was arrested and released on bond in August 2020.

In his statement, Roiland called the accuser, whose name has not been made public, an “embittered ex” and accused her of trying to bypass due process to have him “canceled.”

After the charges became public, Adult Swim announced it would part ways with Roiland and recast the two main characters of “Rick and Morty,” who had both been voiced by Roiland. Hulu also announced that it would recast Roiland’s role in “Solar Opposites” and that he would not be involved with any projects moving forward. Roiland’s video game studio, Squanch Games, released a statement saying had Roiland resigned there.

Roiland said in Wednesday’s statement that he will “move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com