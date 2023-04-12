Orange County elementary school employee arrested on child pornography charges

An Orange County Public Schools employee was arrested Tuesday, accused of possessing and sharing child pornography.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers with their SWAT, Special Victims and Violent Crimes Units served a search warrant Tuesday morning at the home of 27-year-old Christopher Lazaro Ruiz in reference to a child pornography investigation.

READ: Florida government spent $30K on TikTok ads while calling app ‘security risk’

During an interview, police say Ruiz admitted to sending and possessing multiple images and videos depicting children performing sexual acts.

Ruiz was booked into the Orange County jail on 10 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a child, three counts of transmission of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, all third-degree felonies.

READ: Louisville shooting: Police release body cam footage

Police identified Ruiz as an employee of the Orange County Public Schools system. He’s worked as an Extended Day Counselor at Baldwin Park Elementary School since the end of last year, according to the police department.

Because of that employment history, police say they plan to conduct follow-up interviews with the children at the school who were in his care.

READ: Florida lawmakers propose bill to allow death penalty in child rape cases

They’re asking anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Ruiz to contact the Orlando Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.