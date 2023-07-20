Orange County eyes jail security updates to stop drones dropping drugs over fence

Orange County is looking to update its tech for jail security.

This comes after the jail said inmates have been using drones to drop drugs inside the fence line.

Contraband is a persistent issue at jails and prisons statewide. But in Orange County, the jail said inmates are using drones to get what they want.

That’s why leaders are looking to launch a drone detection system to catch people in the act as they fly over the property.

“We have an open-wide campus, so the individuals could fly the drones over and drop the contraband,” corrections chief Louis Quinones said.

Inside the jail, people are being exposed to fentanyl.

Eyewitness News obtained a report from Friday, describing a correctional officer who responded to a drug-related incident where he had to use Narcan on himself. Multiple inmates were also exposed, and one was sent to the ICU.

David Marcionette was released Thursday. He talked about what he saw while inside.

“I think it’s a complete waste of taxpayer money,” he said. “If you look at the screens on the rec yard, there’s really no way for a drone to drop anything off.”

The jail did not say how much a detection system will cost. The county said it will release more details after the program is approved.

“Technology can be utilized to provide safe and secure facilities,” Quinones said. “That’s one of our objectives to make sure not only our staff but are inmates are running in a safe and secure operation.”

The next budget session will be in September, and the program should launch after that.

